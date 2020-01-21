Matt McGrath to Replace David Pittu in Broadway's Girl From the North Country

Matt McGrath (The Legend of Georgia McBride) has joined the Broadway company of Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country, beginning performances February 7 at the Belasco Theatre. Opening is set for March 5.

McGrath replaces the previously announced David Pittu in the role of Reverend Marlowe. Pittu, who played the role last year at the Public Theater, departs due to a scheduling conflict.

As previously announced, Jay O. Sanders will take on the central role of Nick Laine, with Mare Winningham reprising her off-Broadway performance as Elizabeth Laine. Public Theater cast members Todd Almond (Elias Burke), Jeannette Bayardelle (Mrs. Neilson), Matthew Frederick Harris (ensemble), Caitlin Houlahan (Kate Draper), Robert Joy (Dr. Walker), Marc Kudisch (Mr. Burke), Luba Mason (Mrs. Burke), Ben Mayne (ensemble), Tom Nelis (Mr. Perry), David Pittu (Reverend Marlowe), Colton Ryan (Gene Laine), John Schiappa (ensemble), Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Marianne Laine), Rachel Stern (ensemble), and Chelsea Lee Williams (ensemble) also join the Broadway transfer. Hamilton's Austin Scott will play Joe, with Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange completing the ensemble.

Girl From the North Country will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

The story of a down-on-its-luck community in Duluth, Minnesota, the musical is written and directed by McPherson, with a score culled from the catalogue of Nobel Prize winner Dylan. It premiered in 2017 at the Old Vic in London, before moving to the West End.