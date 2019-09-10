Marisa Tomei and the Broadway Cast of The Rose Tattoo Meet the Press

The cast of The Rose Tattoo, a Roundabout Theatre Company revival of the Tennessee Williams classic, met the press ahead of their first Broadway performance on September 19 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Cast members Cassie Beck, Greg Hildreth, Constance Shulman, and Tina Benko

(© Daniel Rader)

The cast is led by Oscar winner Marisa Tomei as Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust, and life in the arms of a fiery suitor (played by Emun Elliott).

Paige Gilbert and Portia play Bessie and Flora, respectively, in The Rose Tattoo.

(© Daniel Rader)

Directed by Trip Cullman, the cast also features Andréa Burns as Peppina, Carolyn Mignini as Assunta, Constance Shulman as the Strega, Portia as Flora, Emun Elliott as Alvaro, Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Alexander Bello as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Greg Hildreth as the Salesman, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, and Burke Swanson as Jack.

The cast of The Rose Tattoo, beginning performances September 19 at the American Airlines Theatre.

(© Daniel Rader)

The production will officially open October 15 and run through December 8.