Marisa Tomei and the Broadway Cast of The Rose Tattoo Meet the Press
Roundabout Theatre Company produces the Tennessee Williams revival.
The cast of The Rose Tattoo, a Roundabout Theatre Company revival of the Tennessee Williams classic, met the press ahead of their first Broadway performance on September 19 at the American Airlines Theatre.
The cast is led by Oscar winner Marisa Tomei as Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust, and life in the arms of a fiery suitor (played by Emun Elliott).
Directed by Trip Cullman, the cast also features Andréa Burns as Peppina, Carolyn Mignini as Assunta, Constance Shulman as the Strega, Portia as Flora, Emun Elliott as Alvaro, Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Alexander Bello as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Greg Hildreth as the Salesman, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, and Burke Swanson as Jack.
The production will officially open October 15 and run through December 8.