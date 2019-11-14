Broadway Performances Announced for 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

It's officially the most wonderful time of the year again, as Macy's has announced its lineup of Broadway performances set to air live on NBC from the 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade will begin its national broadcast at 9am on November 28.

According to published reports, Broadway musicals scheduled to perform at the parade include Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Hadestown, Beetlejuice, and Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations. The parade will also feature a performance from the Radio City Rockettes, as well as solo performances from Broadway alums including Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose), Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked, Rent), and Emmy nominee Lea Michele (Spring Awakening, Glee).

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host the NBC broadcast. A separate CBS broadcast will air simultaneously, featuring Broadway performers to be announced.