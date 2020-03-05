Laurie Metcalf-Led Virgina Woolf Revival Announces $39 Ticket Lottery

The upcoming Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Joe Mantello, has announced a $39 ticket lottery, available now by clicking here. The lottery will be available for all performances, and seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability and may be partial view.

Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett star in the production. Joining Metcalf (Martha) and Everett (George) in the company are Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran, who take on the roles of Nick and Honey. The production runs at the Booth Theatre, opening April 9.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? has set design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and costumes by Ann Roth.