Joshua Boone Joins Broadway Cast of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew

Joshua Boone will play Dez in the Broadway debut of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew, which is set to begin performances at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Tuesday, December 21, ahead of an official opening on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Boon appeared with MTC in the off-Broadway premiere of Anna Ziegler's Actually. He was last seen on Broadway in Ivo Van Hove's staging of Network. He joins the previously announced Phylicia Rashad, Chanté Adams, Brandon J. Dirden, and Adesola Osakalumi. Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who is currently appearing onstage at the Friedman in the final week of Lackawanna Blues, directs.

Skeleton Crew is described as follows: "In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight-knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue-collar and white-collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival, and their ultimate hopes for humanity."

In his review of the 2016 off-Broadway production (also directed by Santiago-Hudson), critic David Gordon praised the naturalism of the text and staging, commenting, "Rarely has dialogue ever felt so much like eavesdropping on an actual conversation."

Chesney Snow has also joined the creative team as vocal foley artist. He joins the previously announced Michael Carnahan (sets), Emilio Sosa (costumes), Rui Rita (lighting), Rob Kaplowitz (original music and sound design), Nicholas Hussong (projection design), Jimmy ‘J Keys' Keys (original songs), Adesola Osakalumi (choreography), and Kamra A. Jacobs (production stage manager).