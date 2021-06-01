Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, Gabriel Ebert to Star in Pass Over on Broadway

Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill, Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood, and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert will star in the Broadway production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over at the August Wilson Theatre, directed by Danya Taymor. The drama will begin performances August 4, with opening night set for September 12. The run is currently scheduled to conclude on October 10.

Hill, Smallwood, and Ebert all appeared in the 2018 Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 staging of the play, with Hill originating his role in the 2017 Steppenwolf Theatre Company production that was filmed by Spike Lee for Amazon Prime Video. Smallwood makes his Broadway debut, as do Nwandu and Taymor.

The production, a transfer of the 2018 Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 staging has a creative team that includes Wilson Chin (set), Sarafina Bush (costumes), Marcus Doshi (lighting), and Justin Ellington (sound). Casting is by Daniel Swee.

In Pass Over, Moses (Hill) and Kitch (Smallwood) stand around — talking smack, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger (Ebert) wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. A provocative mash-up of Waiting for Godot and the Exodus story, Pass Over exposes the unquestionable human spirit of young black men who dream about a promised land they've yet to find.

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.

