Jeff Whitty's A Midsummer Night's Dream Available as Podcast

The first episode of Jeff Whitty's new adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream is now available to download as a podcast. You can listen on Spotify here.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is Shakespeare's perennially popular comedy about late-night hijinks in the Athenian wood. This new adaptation features a script by Whitty (Avenue Q, Head Over Heels), direction by Catherine Eaton, original music by George Whitty, and sound design by Arjun G. Sheth.

The cast features Alexandra Henrikson as Helena, Amari Cheatom as Oberon, Armando McClain as Egeus/Snug, Cedric Lamar as Flute, Christopher Livingston as Demetrius, Daisuke Tsuji as Puck, David Furr as Theseus, Gopal Divan as Lysander, Jamie Ann Romero as Hermia, Jeena Yi as Quince, Jenn Harris as Bottom, Manila Luzon as Hippolyta, and Michelle Beck as Titania.

The podcast is produced by Play On Podcasts, a collaboration between Play On Shakespeare and Next Chapter Podcasts. You can read about their previous podcast, Pericles, here.