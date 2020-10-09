Hadestown to Release Holiday Album If the Fates Allow Next Month

Sing It Again Records and Broadway Records have announced that If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album will be released digitally and on CD on Friday, November 20.

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album features Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as The Fates, with guest appearances by the entire cast singing 14 beloved holiday classics, songs composed by Gonzalez-Nacer, Hadestown's Tony Award-winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and Hadestown music director Liam Robinson, and gems waiting to be rediscovered, all in a sound steeped in the blues, folk, ragtime, and jazz rhythms of Mitchell's Tony-winning musical.

If The Fates Allow is produced by Grammy Award winner David Lai, Tony Award winner Todd Sickafoose, Robinson, and Gonzalez-Nacer, and is executive-produced by Van Dean and Mara Isaacs.

Pre-orders can be placed at Broadway Records here and on Amazon here.