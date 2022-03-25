Girl From the North Country to Return for 50-Performance Tony Season Broadway Engagement

The Broadway production of Conor McPherson's Girl From the North Country will return to the Belasco Theatre on April 29 for a 50-performance run through June 11. The engagement coincides with the run up to the Tony Awards, nominations for which will be announced on May 3 in advance of a June 12 presentation.

Girl From The North Country originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020, but closed just a week later due to the Covid shutdown. It then reopened on October 13, 2021 and closed again on January 23, with some of the lowest grosses of the season for a Broadway musical and filling an average of 45% capacity during the 15-week run.

The cast will once again feature odd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham. Craig Bierko will replace Marc Kudisch.

It features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

It was announced in January that To Kill a Mockingbird would take the Belasco Theatre from June 1; further plans for that production have not been announced.