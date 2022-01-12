To Kill a Mockingbird Will Go on Hiatus Until June and Reopen at the Belasco Theatre

Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's blockbuster stage adaptation of Harper Lee's touchstone novel, will end its run at the Shubert Theatre on Sunday, January 16 and move one block east to the Belasco Theatre, where it will resume performances on June 1. Greg Kinnear, who recently joined the cast as Atticus Finch, will return to the role for the open-ended run at the Belasco.

The Belasco's current tenant, Girl From the North Country, announced its January 23 closure at the Belasco shortly before Mockingbird confirmed its plans. That show hopes to reopen at a different venue this spring.

To Kill a Mockingbird regularly broke box office records at the Shubert, and has been hailed as the "most successful American play in Broadway history." The play debuted at the Shubert on Thursday, December 13, 2018. On February 26, 2020, just weeks before the pandemic shutdown, the show gave a free performance at Madison Square garden for 18,000 New York City public middle and high school school students.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and an original score by Adam Guettel.

Oscar nominee Kinnear made his Broadway debut last week, taking over from original cast member Jeff Daniels, who returned to the production for the relaunch of performances in October. Original cast member Baize Buzan had just taken over the role of Scout from Celia Keenan-Bolger, who won a Tony for the role.