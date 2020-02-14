Flashback Friday: Try Not to Fall in Love With "People Will Say We're in Love"

It's Valentine's Day! We know lots of people have lots of varied emotions today. But no matter your feelings about romance, there's something to appreciate in "People Will Say We're in Love" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!. Is it romantic? Yep, these two are clearly smitten with one another. Is it ironic? It is dripping in irony. Is it flippant? Sure is. So no matter who you are and how you're "celebrating," take a few minutes to enjoy Shirley Jones and Gordon MacRae in this classic rendition of the song. And try not to fall just a little bit in love.