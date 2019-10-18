Flashback Friday: Mrs. Doubtfire Is Going to Have One Heck of a Makeover Number

Mrs. Doubtfire has its route to Broadway all mapped out. Its first stop will be the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle this winter, followed by a spring opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre — currently home to Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

If you're not sold on the choice of the 1993 Robin Williams vehicle as Broadway's next movie-to-musical makeover, use this Friday to refresh your memory of the film's deadbeat dad-to-Scottish nanny makeover. Complete with a Barbra Streisand drag performance and a rendition of "Matchmaker" featuring Harvey Fierstein, this scene already belongs on a Broadway stage.

Just imagine the quick changes...