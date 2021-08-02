Photos: A First Look at Flying Over Sunset, Returning This November

Flying Over Sunset, the new musical that was originally scheduled to open at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater in April 2020, is finally ready for its Broadway debut. Featuring a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, performances are set to begin November 11 ahead of a December 13 opening. Tickets are now on sale.

Tony Yazbeck as Cary Grant

(© Joan Marcus)

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people — writer Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) — each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

A scene from Flying Over Sunset

(© Joan Marcus)

Full casting for the Broadway run will be announced in the coming weeks. Flying Over Sunset will have choreography by Michelle Dorrance, sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Jeff Sugg, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. The show is produced in association with Jack Shear.

Robert Sella and Carmen Cusack in Flying Over Sunset

(© Joan Marcus)

For tickets and more information, click here.