First Look at Marisa Tomei on Broadway in The Rose Tattoo

Roundabout Theatre Company has released production photos from its Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams's The Rose Tattoo, now in performances at the American Airlines Theatre. Take a look at images from the production below.

Marisa Tomei and Emun Elliott in a scene from The Rose Tattoo.

(© Joan Marcus)

The Rose Tattoo stars Oscar winner Marisa Tomei as Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust, and life in the arms of a fiery suitor named Alvaro Mangiacavallo (Emun Elliott).

Elliott and Tomei share a scene as Alvaro and Serafina.

(© Joan Marcus)

Directed by Trip Cullman, the cast also features Andréa Burns as Peppina, Carolyn Mignini as Assunta, Constance Shulman as the Strega, Portia as Flora, Emun Elliott as Alvaro, Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Alexander Bello as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Greg Hildreth as the Salesman, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, and Burke Swanson as Jack.

Marisa Tomei performed the role of Serafina at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2016.

(© Joan Marcus)

The Rose Tattoo began performances September 19 ahead of an official October 15. The production is set to run through December 8.