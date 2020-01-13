First Look at the Cast of A Soldier's Play on Broadway

The Broadway revival of Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play is now in performances at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre, ahead of a January 21 opening. Get a first look at the cast onstage in photos below.

David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, and Billy Eugene Jones in A Soldier's Play.

(© Joan Marcus)

Directed by Kenny Leon, the cast of A Soldier's Play features Jerry O'Connell, Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier, and Nnamdi Asomugha. They are joined by McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Lee Aaron Rosen.

Blair Underwood as Captain Richard Davenport.

(© Joan Marcus)

The story is described as follows: "1944. A Louisiana Army base. A sergeant is murdered—and the crime, with its masterfully unfolded investigation, triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America."

Jerry O'Connell joins Underwood onstage as Captain Charles Taylor.

(© Joan Marcus)

The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lights), Dan Moses Schreier (sound).