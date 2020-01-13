First Look at the Cast of A Soldier's Play on Broadway
David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, and more lead the Broadway premiere of Charles Fuller's 1981 drama.
The Broadway revival of Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play is now in performances at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre, ahead of a January 21 opening. Get a first look at the cast onstage in photos below.
Directed by Kenny Leon, the cast of A Soldier's Play features Jerry O'Connell, Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier, and Nnamdi Asomugha. They are joined by McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Lee Aaron Rosen.
The story is described as follows: "1944. A Louisiana Army base. A sergeant is murdered—and the crime, with its masterfully unfolded investigation, triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America."
The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lights), Dan Moses Schreier (sound).