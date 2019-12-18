Watch Eden Espinosa in Music Video for New Song Inspired by Wicked

Wicked has launched a new video series, Flying Free: Wicked-Inspired Songs, featuring music videos of original songs inspired by the musical. The first song is "Higher," written by Khiyon Hursey, and performed in this video by Eden Espinosa, a previous Elphaba in the Broadway production. Check out the video below.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel, Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blond who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman, direction by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. The musical currently stars Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as the Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Shoba Narayan as Nessarose.