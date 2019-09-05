Derren Brown: Secret Launches Digital Lottery Ahead of First Broadway Preview

Beginning with its first preview on September 6, Derren Brown: Secret will offer a limited quantity of $40 tickets via a digital lottery for each performance. Available performances will be posted online as early as 6pm the day before the performance and will close at 10am (for matinee performances) and 3pm (for evening performances) the day of the performance. Some lottery tickets may be located in the front row of the orchestra. For additional details and to visit the lottery page, click here.

Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret will begin previews tomorrow, September 6 at the Cort Theatre ahead of a September 15 opening. The show will play a strictly limited engagement through January 4, 2020.

Brown, a mentalist and illusionist, first performed Secret at the Atlantic Theatre Company in spring 2017. The Broadway run for the production, which examines the stories and beliefs that guide our lives, is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.