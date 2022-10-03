Spend a December Weekend in New York Walking in a Theater Wonderland

No time of year is more delightful than the holidays, and that is especially true in New York City's theater district. From December 9-11, you can spend a weekend Walking in a Theater Wonderland with TheaterMania.

The weekend officially kicks off on Friday, December 9 with a performance of the new musical comedy (based on the old movie) Some Like It Hot. Saturday is a double-header with a matinee of Jefferson Mays's one-man A Christmas Carol and an evening performance of the hit revival of Into the Woods. Guests will be treated to dinner at Bond 45 between shows. Sunday afternoon, the group will attend a matinee of the new musical & Juliet, which imagines Juliet's life after Romeo. And for those who just can't get enough, a Sunday evening performance of A Sherlock Carol can be added to your ticket package.

Additionally, guests who arrive on Thursday, December 8 have the option to add an evening performance of The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway's longest-running show ever, which just announced its closing date. See it one final time before it's gone!

Space is limited, but there are still slots available for those interested in spending this holiday weekend with TheaterMania. Click here for more details and to book your spot.