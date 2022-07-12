Death of a Salesman Announces More Broadway Casting

Additional casting has been announced for the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, coming to the Hudson Theatre this fall. Opening night is set for Sunday, October 9, and the show will run for a strictly limited 17-week engagement starting Monday, September 19.

The revival is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott (2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction). Joining the Broadway cast are Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Kevin Ramessar as Musician, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley, Willy's neighbor and only friend.

The production will be led by Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award nominee Sharon D. Clarke, who reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben.

The creative team includes Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Anna Fleischle (scenic and co-costume design), Sarita Fellows (co-costume design), Tony nominee Jen Schriever (lighting design), Tony nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Femi Temowo (composer), Drama Desk Award nominee Nikiya Mathis (hair design), Erica A. Hart and Daniel Swee (casting), and John Miller (music coordinator).

Death of a Salesman premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards including Best Play and was also honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play.