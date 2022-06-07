Dear Evan Hansen to Close on Broadway This Fall

The Broadway production of Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson's award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will end its run at the Music Box Theatre on September 18. At closing, it will have played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances.

Directed by Michael Greif, the show opened December 4, 2016 and recouped its investment in less than nine months after winning Tonys for Best Musical, Best Book for Levenson, and Best Score for Pasek and Paul. It played pre-Broadway engagements at Second Stage Theatre and Arena Stage.

Dear Evan Hansen features choreography by Danny Mefford. Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and projection design by Peter Nigrini. The musical director is Ben Cohn and the music supervisor is Alex Lacamoire.

The current company includes Zachary Noah Piser, Talia Simone Robinson, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Manoel Felciano, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

Following Piser's run as Evan, Stephen Christopher Anthony, who currently plays the lead role on the North American tour, will join the Broadway company as Evan Hansen for a limited 4-week engagement beginning August 9, 2022. Sam Primack, who made his Broadway debut as an Evan cover, will take over the role from Anthony, beginning in September 6, 2022 through September 18, 2022. On July 19, 2022, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo joins the company as Jared Kleinman, alongside returning cast members Ann Sanders as Cynthia Murphy, Noah Kieserman as Connor Murphy, and Ciara Alyse Harris as Alana Beck.

The original Broadway company was led by Tony winners Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones, Laura Dreyfuss, Michael Park, Mike Faist, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Will Roland.