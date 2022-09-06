David Hyde Pierce to Lead One-Night Concert Performance on The Pirates of Penzance

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced plans for a special Benefit Concert Reading of The Pirates of Penzance, the Tony Award-winning musical adapted by Rupert Holmes, with music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert and direction by Scott Ellis. The performance will be held on the evening of Monday, October 17 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Headlining the performance will be Tony Award winner David Hyde Pierce (Hello, Dolly!) as Major General, Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl) as Pirate King, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) as Ruth, Colton Ryan (Girl From the North Country) as Frederic, and Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change) as Mabel.

Additional cast members include Eddie Cooper, Cicily Daniels, Jōvan Dansberry, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Leslie Donna Flesner, Curtis Holland, Madison McBride, and Ryan Worsing, with remaining cast to be announced soon.

Ellis teams up with Tony-winning choreographer Warren Carlyle for this new staging of The Pirates of Penzanze, which envisions a production that sets sail in the heart of New Orleans, home of the real-life Pirates of the Pontchartrain. According to press materials, this staged reading is the "first step in envisioning a revival that could bring Pirates to Broadway for the first time in over 40 years."

Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters will lend orchestrations. Additional creative team members include David Rockwell (scenery) and Donald Holder (lighting). Remaining creative team members will be announced soon.

Proceeds from the Benefit Concert Reading of The Pirates of Penzance support Roundabout Theatre Company's many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout.