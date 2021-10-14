Curtain Calls: Celebrate Openings and Reopenings at Several Recent Broadway Shows
Tina, Chicken and Biscuits, and more have taken the spotlight onstage this week.
Broadway is roaring back to life, and shows are opening and reopening once again in full force. Below are celebratory images from the recent return curtain calls of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Girl From the North Country, the first preview of Caroline, or Change, and the openings of Chicken and Biscuits, Thoughts of a Colored Man, and Is This A Room.
