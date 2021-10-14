TheaterMania Logo
Curtain Calls: Celebrate Openings and Reopenings at Several Recent Broadway Shows

Tina, Chicken and Biscuits, and more have taken the spotlight onstage this week.

Broadway is roaring back to life, and shows are opening and reopening once again in full force. Below are celebratory images from the recent return curtain calls of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Girl From the North Country, the first preview of Caroline, or Change, and the openings of Chicken and Biscuits, Thoughts of a Colored Man, and Is This A Room.

Adrienne Warren in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
(© Marc J. Franklin)
Alana Raquel Bowers, Cleo King, Norm Lewis, and the cast of Chicken & Biscuits
(© Bruce Glikas)
Sharon D. Clarke and the cast of Caroline, or Change
(© photo provided by the production)
The cast of Thoughts of a Colored Man
(© Emilio Madrid)
Brittany Winner (with Reality Winner on laptop), Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, Tina Satter, Pete Simpson, and Emily Davis in Is This A Room
(photo provided by the production)
The cast of Girl From the North Country
(© Bruce Glikas)
