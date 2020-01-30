Jane Alexander, James Cromwell, and More Star in Our Top Faves This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

RECENTLY OPENED:

The Confession of Lily Dare

Kendal Sparks, Charles Busch, Christopher Borg, Nancy Anderson, Jennifer Van Dyck, and Howard McGillin star in The Confession of Lily Dare at Cherry Lane Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"It's a campy pleasure trip for lovers of old movies, and a must-see for postulants at any of New York City's many orders of drag. ...[Playwright-star Charles Busch] luxuriates in an antiquated style of acting that is tremendously satisfying to behold." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Grand Horizons

Jane Alexander and James Cromwell star in Grand Horizons on Broadway at the Hayes Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

"Commendably, Grand Horizons is a rare new play about older folks that is not just about the looming threat of dementia and death. It takes the American pursuit of happiness seriously, without ignoring the serious consequences of this pursuit." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn

Nikita Burshteyn and Anna Kostakis star in Romeo & Bernadette at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

(© Russ Rowland)

"...[I]f you want a laugh-out-loud funny show that'll send you off smiling with a couple of tunes in your head, this is pretty good. ...Don't expect to brush up much on your Shakespeare with this one, but for a fun night out, grab your goombahs and say, 'Andiamo!' " Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

The Woman in Black

Ben Porter stars in The Woman in Black at the McKittrick Hotel.

(© Jenny Anderson)

"[Director Robin] Herford and company do plenty to scare us in this mostly traditional staging, proving that the fastest way to trigger someone's fear is not by invading their physical space, but by infiltrating their mind. ...As performers, [David] Acton and [Ben] Porter both fully inhabit this ghostly world, bringing us along on their terrifying journey. ...[I]f you're looking for a midwinter fright, The Woman in Black is your ticket." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

STILL RUNNING:

The Inheritance

Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and new cast member Tony Goldwyn currently star in The Inheritance on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"The best literature helps us understand lives radically different that our own, while also illuminating the human experience we all share. In its complex depictions of love, envy, and (above all) the lingering pain of loss, The Inheritance shines a particularly brilliant light. It is easily one of the best plays of the decade." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.