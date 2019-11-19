See Campbell Scott, Andrea Martin, LaChanze, and More in A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol has released a montage of scenes from the Broadway production of Jack Thorne's adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic story. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the production, which began previews at the Lyceum Theatre on Thursday, November 7, opens on Wednesday, November 20. Check out the video below.

The production stars Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, Andrea Martin as the Ghost of Christmas Past, and LaChanze as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Mrs. Fezziwig. They are joined by Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father and Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as George, Alex Nee as Ferdy and Nicholas, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer, and Rachel Prather as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim.

A Christmas Carol will feature scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, and sound design by Simon Baker.