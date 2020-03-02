Broadway's Princess Diana Musical Announces Cast Album

A Broadway cast recording of Diana: A True Musical Story will be recorded a week after the production opens on March 31 at the Longacre Theatre. UMe will release the album this summer.

Diana is described as follows: "The princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media utterly captivated by her stunning looks and astonishing vulnerability. The globe's preeminent dynasty teetering on a knife's edge. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals, and she captured her nation's heart by leading with her own. She was Diana, Princess of Wales, and her legacy will live forever." It begins previews tonight.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan — the writers behind the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Tony winner Christopher Ashley directs, with choreography by Kelly Devine. Composer Bryan and Ian Eisendrath, musical supervisor and arranger, will produce the album.

Leading the cast is Jeanna de Waal as Diana, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck round out the ensemble.