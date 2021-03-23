Broadway Revival of Melvin Van Peebles's Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death in the Works

A Broadway revival of Melvin Van Peebles's Tony-nominated Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death is in the works for 2022, with director Kenny Leon at the helm.

Filmmaker Mario Van Peebles, the author's eldest son and longtime collaborator, will serve as creative producer of the musical, which is constructed as a series of monologues and songs about the Black experience. The production earned seven 1972 Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

Lia Vollack will serve as producer, with additional details, including cast, creative team, and dates, announced in the future.