Broadway Cares to Present Benefit Stream of Chita Rivera Celebration Concert

Chita: A Legendary Celebration, filmed live in October 2013, will be presented as a streamed event benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and its coronavirus emergency efforts. The free broadcast will take place on Friday, May 29, at 8pm ET and can be watched here.

The event took place at the August Wilson Theatre, and featured performances from Rivera, Tommy Tune, and more. It was directed by Graciela Daniele and written by Terrence McNally, with music direction by Michael Croiter. Sound design was by Andrew Keister and lighting design by Jeff Croiter. Richard Hester served as production supervisor and Arturo E. Porazzi was production stage manager.

Every dollar donated from the evening will help provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more to people across the country, as well as those within the entertainment industry, whose needs are heightened by the COVID-19 crisis.