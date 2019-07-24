Beetlejuice, Lydia, the Sandworm, and More Celebrate 100th Performance on Broadway

Beetlejuice recently celebrated its 100th performance on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Directed by Alex Timbers and based on the Tim Burton film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, an unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages, and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.

The musical stars Alex Brightman in the title role, alongside Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Alex Brightman Kerry Butler as Barbara, Rob McClure as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Leslie Kritzer as Delia, Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean and Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout.

The Sandworm and the full company of Beetlejuice.

(© Tricia Baron)

Rounding out the ensemble are Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan, and Kim Sava.

Beetlejuice features an original score by Eddie Perfect, a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, choreography by Connor Gallagher, and music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music by Kris Kukul.