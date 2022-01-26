Is Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Heading to Broadway?

Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical, Cinderella, seems to be poised for a run on Broadway this fall. This is according to a casting notice that was posted on Monday seeking video auditions for the roles of Cinderella, Stepmother, Queen, Adele, Marie, Sebastian, and Godmother. No theater is named, but the notice estimates that the first rehearsal, first preview, and opening night will all take place in fall 2022.

With a book by Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve), Cinderella reimagines the title character as a rebel in the storybook-perfect village that prides itself on being the most aggressively picturesque town in the history of the world. Andrew Lloyd Webber (Cats, The Phantom of the Opera) wrote the music, and lyrics are by David Zippel (who collaborated with Lloyd Webber on The Woman in White).

In her review of the West End production, WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton calls the show, "colourful, energetic and a huge amount of fun."

In an interview last September, Lloyd Webber spoke of aiming for a Broadway run of Cinderella "by late summer next year."

Auditioners have until February 3 to submit their videos, headshots, and résumés.