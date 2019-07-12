Anastasia Announces Year Two of North American Tour

Stage Entertainment has announced that the Anastasia North American tour will extend into a second year. After leaving Atlanta this August, the tour will continue on to San Diego in October, and travel to more than 25 cities across the continent, including Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston, and Atlanta.

The musical, based on the 1997 animated film, features a book by Terrence McNally, a new score with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and directed by Darko Tresnjak. The show is described as follows: "This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family."

The creative team includes Peggy Hickey (choreography), Alexander Dodge (set design), Linda Cho (costume design), Donald Holder (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Joe Dulude II (makeup design), and Tom Murray (music supervision & direction).

More information about the Anastasia tour can be found here.