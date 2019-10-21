Elvis Costello, Regina Spektor, Florence Welch at David Byrne's American Utopia Opening

David Byrne's American Utopia opened at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on October 20. Check out TheaterMania's photos below.

Loading...

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach No. 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018.

'American Utopia'' features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stephane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III. Choreography and musical staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as production consultant.

The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield is musical director.