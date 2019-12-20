Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones Sing From Oklahoma! for R&H Goes Pop!

The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization has released two new R&H Goes Pop! videos, featuring Oklahoma! stars Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones singing "The Surrey With the Fringe on Top" and "Lonely Room," respectively. Check them out below:

Oklahoma!, currently playing at Circle in the Square Theatre through Sunday, January 19, 2020, was the winner of 2019 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Stroker, who made history as the first Tony Award-winning actor in a wheelchair.