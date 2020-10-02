Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill Cast Team Up for Biden/Harris Fundraiser

Alanis Morissette and the cast of Jagged Little Pill will come together to host a virtual fundraising event to benefit the Biden Victory Fund. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 13, at 8pm ET.

Featuring performances, conversations, and messages from special guests, this event is officially sanctioned and supports the campaign to elect former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States. Tickets begin at $25.

"I couldn't be happier to express my passion for conscionable leadership in America with our Jagged Little Pill Broadway team," Morissette said in a statement. "Each person within this musical is a force of nature and activism in their own right, and I am thrilled to come together to support TRUE democracy, and political and relational grace, with our whole JLP family."

Get tickets here.