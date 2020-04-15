Ain't Too Proud Stars and Band Re-create "The Way You Do the Things You Do" at Home

Kenny Seymour, musical director for Broadway's Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, had an idea. He decided to gather videos of the five stars and everyone in the orchestra performing the show's opening number, "The Way You Do the Things You Do," and then put it all together. Check out the incredible effort below.

Even though we can't be together, the Ain't Too Proud family wanted to bring you all some sunshine today! Watch this video of "The Way You Do The Things You Do," created by our MD/Arranger Kenny Seymour. pic.twitter.com/AnyqQztzCY — Ain't Too Proud (@AintTooProud) April 14, 2020

The cast featured are the show's "Classic Five" Temptations: Nik Walker (who plays Otis Williams), James Harkness (who plays Paul Williams), Jelani Remy (who plays Eddie Kendricks), Jawan M. Jackson (who plays Melvin Franklin), and Matt Manuel (who plays David Ruffin), as well as Production Stage Manager Molly Meg Legal.

They are accompanied by the entire Ain't Too Proud orchestra, which includes: Seymour (Music Director/Arranger/Key 1), Clayton Craddock (Drums), Javier Diaz (Percussion 2), Shawn Edmonds (Trumpet), Seth Farber (Assistant Conductor Key 3), George Farmer (Bass), Andrew Griffin (Viola), Mark Gross (Reed 1), Rick Hip-Flores (Associate Music Director/Key 2), Rieko Kawabata (Violin), Dan Levine (Trombone), Caryl Paisner (Cello), Keith Robinson (Guitar 1), Larry Saltzman (Guitar 2), Larry Squitero (Percussion 1) Melissa Tong (Violin), Eddie Venegas (Violin), and Orlando Wells (Violin 1/Concert Master).