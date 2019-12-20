Watch the Stars of Ain't Too Proud Give Subway Riders a Free Performance of "My Girl"

The 55th anniversary of the Temptations classic "My Girl" is tomorrow, December 21, and in celebration of the musical landmark, the company of Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations created a sweet tribute. Take a look at the show's stars Derrick Baskin (Otis Williams), Jawan M. Jackson (Melvin Franklin), Jelani Remy (Eddie Kendricks), James Harkness (Paul Williams), and Ephraim Sykes (David Ruffin) croon for some lucky passengers on a downtown C train.

Directed by Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud features a book by Dominique Morisseau and choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo. The show is currently running at Broadway's Imperial Theatre.