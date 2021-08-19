Aaron Sorkin Writes YouTube Video for To Kill a Mockingbird

The producing team behind Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird today unveiled a new video celebrating Broadway's historic return. The two-minute video features an original script written by playwright Aaron Sorkin, and voiced by Emmy Award-winning star, Jeff Daniels. You can watch it here:

In a statement, Mr. Sorkin explained, "After well over a year of darkness, Broadway is roaring back to life. It's a historic moment for everyone who cares about this community, this city, or this ancient tradition of telling stories on stage. I feel deeply connected to all three, and I felt a strong desire to mark the occasion. This short film is the result, and I hope it helps galvanize the artists and audiences who fill Times Square eight times each week."

As previously announced, Daniels and Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger will return to the roles they originated when To Kill a Mockingbird resumes performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on October 5. Further casting will be announced at a later date.