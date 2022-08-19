A Day With Into the Woods Star Milky White
Go backstage with Broadway's most famous heifer.
What's it like to be an old cow starring in a Broadway musical? We went backstage at the St. James to find out. That's where Milky White (and breakout star puppeteer Kennedy Kanagawa) are appearing in the hit Broadway revival of Into the Woods, which has just announced a new slate of performers for September. You can see Milky White's routine (and maybe catch a little gossip) in the video below:
Loading...
Loading...