2nd Annual Antonyo Awards to Be Held at the Apollo Theater

Broadway Black will present the 2nd Annual Antonyo Awards — honoring Black theater artists during the 2021-22 season — in a live, in-person ceremony to be held on Monday, October 10, at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Awards in 29 competitive categories and five honorary categories will be presented along with performances and guest appearances. Productions topping the nominations list include Black No More (10 nominations), On Sugarland (nine nominations), Cullud Wattah (eight nominations), MJ (eight nominations), and Skeleton Crew (eight nominations). Tony winner Leslie Uggams will also be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

"The Antonyo Awards were born to remind ourselves of the joy that Black theater artists have created in a fractured country," said Broadway Black founder Drew Shade, who first conceived of the awards in 2020. "For almost 10 years Broadway Black has championed Black voices in many different ways and we are thrilled to move from the well-received initial streaming broadcast in our first year to a fully produced awards ceremony at the legendary Apollo Theater, the centerpiece of live performance in Harlem."

Nominations for the 2022 Awards were announced on Monday, June 20 (Juneteenth Observed). For a complete list of nominees, click here.