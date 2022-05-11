West End Hit Life of Pi to Have American Premiere This Christmas in Boston

The Olivier Award-winning West End production of Life of Pi will have its North American premiere this December at the American Repertory Theater.

Adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti from Yann Martel's novel and directed by Max Webster, the American production will feature the full original creative team: Tim Hatley (sets and costumes), Finn Caldwell (puppetry and movement director), Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (puppetry design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Andrzej Goulding (video), Carolyn Downing (sound), Andrew T. Mackay (original composition), and Jack Bradley (dramaturgy).

In Life of Pi, 16-year-old Pi and his family set off to emigrate from India, but after their ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Pi is left stranded on a lifeboat with just four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

In addition to Best Play, the production received the Olivier for Best Supporting Actor, which was collectively awarded to the seven actors who portray the tiger. The production will run through January 2023 at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, with casting still to be announced.