John Douglas Thompson to Reprise Jitney Role in BCA Benefit Reading

John Douglas Thompson will reprise his role as Becker in the BCA staged reading of August Wilson's Jitney, to take place on Monday, September 16, at 6:30pm. The reading will benefit the Front Porch Arts Collective, a non-profit African-American theater company in Boston.

Thompson will be joined by Johnny Lee Davenport, Christopher Evans, Brandon Green, Elle Borders, and Maurice Emmanuel Parent. The reading will be directed by Dr. Monica White Ndounou.

Jitney is described as the "beautifully poignant story of a group of black men trying to make a living. Tensions, secrets, and a prodigal son all threaten to undo the ties that bind these people together."