Williamstown World Premiere Wish You Were Here Now Available on Audible

Williamstown Theatre Festival's world-premiere presentation of Sanaz Toossi's Wish You Were Here is now available to stream on Audible as part of the festival's 2020 summer season produced on the audio-storytelling platform.

Written by Iranian-American playwright Toossi and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, Wish You Were Here features Nikki Massoud, Marjan Neshat, Nazanin Nour, Artemis Pebdani, and Roxanna Hope Radja.

The play is described as follows: "Nazanin...and her friends are on the brink of adulthood. As they prepare for a wedding, outside their living room the Iranian Revolution simmers and threatens to alter the course of their lives. Set over the course of 14 years...Toossi's timely world premiere play...shines a light on the daring potential of friendship amid the relentless aftershocks of political upheaval."

The creative team also includes Sinan Refik Zafar (sound designer), Tyler Thomas (assistant director), Maia Directors (cultural competence consultant), and composers Brandon Terzic, Rufus Cappadocia, Alby Roblejo, and Sinan Refik Zafar.

Wish You Were Here is available to stream here. Click here to see the rest of the offerings in Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2020 season.