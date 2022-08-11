First Look: Emily Skinner and Jason Danieley Lead A Little Night Music in the Berkshires

A Little Night Music is now in performances at Barrington Stage Company. Directed by BSC founder and artistic director Julianne Boyd, the classic musical by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler is set to run through August 28 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage. Take a look below at photos of the production hot off the presses.

Jason Danieley and Emily Skinner lead the cast of A Little Night Music as Frederick Egerman and Desiree Armfeldt.

(© Daniel Rader)

The cast of A Little Night Music features Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Desiree Armfeldt, Jason Danieley as Fredrick Egerman, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as Madame Armfeldt, Sierra Boggess as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Cooper Grodin as Count Carl Magnus, Liesl Collazo as Anne Egerman, Noah Wolfe as Henrik Egerman, Sophie Mings as Petra, and Kate Day Magocsi as Fredrika.

Liesl Collazo (Anne Egerman) and Sierra Boggess (Countess Charlotte Malcolm)

(© Daniel Rader)

Rounding out the company are Adam Richardson as Mr. Lindquist, Rebecca Pitcher as Mrs. Nordstrom, Stephanie Bacastow as Mrs. Anderssen, Andrew Maughan as Mr. Erlanson, Leslie Jackson as Mrs. Segstrom, and Slater Ashenhurst as Frid.

Kate Day Magocsi (Frederika) and Mary Beth Peil (Madame Armfeldt)

(© Daniel Rader)

In A Little Night Music, a tangle of love affairs leads to a magical weekend in the country where confusion rules, jealousies flair, and sexual passions reign. Originally produced and directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, the musical won six 1973 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.