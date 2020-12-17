Madeline Brewer, Jason Butler Harner, William Jackson Harper, and Aja Naomi King Talk Animals

The latest release from Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible is the world premiere of Stacy Osei-Kuffour's Animals, directed by Whitney White and starring Madeline Brewer, Jason Butler Harner, William Jackson Harper, and Aja Naomi King. Set at a dinner party where long-standing tensions are revealed, Animals is available now as an audio play. Here, the cast and creative team discuss bringing the work to life.