TheaterMania Logo
Home link

Madeline Brewer, Jason Butler Harner, William Jackson Harper, and Aja Naomi King Talk Animals

The new play is written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour.

The latest release from Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible is the world premiere of Stacy Osei-Kuffour's Animals, directed by Whitney White and starring Madeline Brewer, Jason Butler Harner, William Jackson Harper, and Aja Naomi King. Set at a dinner party where long-standing tensions are revealed, Animals is available now as an audio play. Here, the cast and creative team discuss bringing the work to life.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...