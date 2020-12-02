Exclusive: Carla Gugino on Creating an Audio Streetcar Named Desire

The coronavirus pandemic has made theaters across the country change their production models. Williamstown Theatre Festival pivoted to audio, teaming with Audible to create an entire new season of audio plays. First up is the Tennessee Williams classic A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Robert O'Hara and starring Audra McDonald as Blanche and Carla Gugino as Stella. Here, Gugino discusses the creation process of this new work with Audible executive producer Kate Navin.

A Streetcar Named Desire also stars Joel Reuben Ganz, Joe Goldammer, Carmen M. Herlihy, Sullivan Jones, Brian Lucas, Stacey Raymond, Cesar J. Rosado, and Ariel Shafir. The creative team also includes Lindsay Jones (sound designer), Dawn-Elin Fraser and Deborah Hecht (dialect coaches), Claire Warden (intimacy director), and Nicholas Polonio (assistant director).

The play will be released via Audible Plus on December 3 at 3am ET.