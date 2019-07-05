Watch PBS's Entire Capitol Fourth Celebration

On July 4, PBS livestreamed A Capitol Fourth, a free concert held on the West Lawn of the US Capitol. The night's performers included Carole King and the Broadway cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical starring Vanessa Carlton, Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), American Idol winner Laine Hardy, and Grammy winner Colbie Caillat and her new band Gone West. Emmy-nominated actor and producer John Stamos hosted the program, which can be watched below: