Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel Join High School Musical Series Cast

A host of original High School Musical cast members will reunite to costar in season four of the Disney Plus show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Now shooting in Salt Lake City, the overarching plot of the season finds the Wildcats returning to East High to rehearse a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, only to find out that Disney has decided to film the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion at their school.

Joining the cast from the High School Movie film series will be Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh, who will play themselves and resurrect their beloved film characters.

Also new to the cast this season will be Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly, and Vasthy Mompoint in recurring guest roles. They join series cast members Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, and Liamani Segura.

A premiere date has not yet been announced.