Toronto's Why Not Theatre Announces Fellowship for Female-Identifying BIPOC Artists

Canadian theater company Why Not has launched the ThisGen 2020 Fellowship, a national leadership program to support exceptional female-identifying black, indigenous, person of color theater artists advancing to the next level of their career.

The inaugural cohort consists of Intisar Awisse, Tai A Grauman, Bianca Guimarães de Manuel, Crystal Lee, Nikki Shaffeeullah, Olivia Shortt, and Echo Zhou. Why Not Theatre will pair each fellow with a national and international mentor, as well as provide support and access to new networks. Online mentorship will roll out between May and September, with in-person mentorship hoped for the fall.

By using this period of theatre closures to address systemic barriers to access, Why Not is actively working to shape what theater will look like when it returns, equipping a new group of artists with the tools to be leaders in their fields. In building relationships with diverse artists and engaging in complex conversations around art and the industry, the ThisGen 2020 Fellowship is reimagining the future of leadership across disciplines in Canadian theater.