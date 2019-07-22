The Office! A Musical Parody Announces Casting for North American Tour

Casting has been announced for the North American tour of Bob and Tobly McSmith's The Office! A Musical Parody, launching with a four-week run in Toronto at the CAA Theatre July 30-August 25.

Sarah Mackenzie Baron, who originated the role of Michael in the unauthorized parody musical, will reprise her performance in Toronto and Thousand Oaks. Emma Brock will play Michael during the U.S. leg of the tour, which kicks off in Scranton on September 26. Fellow original off-Broadway cast member Madeline Glenn Thomas will play Pam, alongside Christian Fary as Dwight, Patrick Constant as Jim/Andy, Gabrielle Filloux as Angela, Kelsey Sutton as Phyllis/Meredith, Devina Sabnis as Kelly, Tim Powers as Toby/Creed, and Yamuna Meleth and Nathan David Smith as swings.

In The Office! A Musical Parody, it's a typical morning at Scranton's third-largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. The show is written and produced by Bob and Tobly McSmith with music by Assaf Gleizner, and directed by Donald Garverick.