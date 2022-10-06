Disney Animation: Immersive Experience To Begin Global Tour in Toronto

Walt Disney Animation Studios has partnered with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the popular Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, to create Disney Animation: Immersive Experience, which will receive its world premiere at Toronto's Lighthouse ArtSpace this December.

A press statement promises, "Audiences will feel like they've entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them." The exhibition will include material from Encanto, Zootopia, The Lion King, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, and, of course, Frozen.

"The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they're standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes," said Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross.

The creative team for Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is led by Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale. Tony-winning set designer David Korins (Hamilton) will develop never-before-seen interactive lobby elements that guests can enjoy before or after entering the gallery.

Following the run in Toronto, Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will be seen in Cleveland, Nashville, Detroit, Denver, Boston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Columbus in the first four months of 2023. Tokyo is slated to be the first city outside of North America to receive the exhibit.

