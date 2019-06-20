Watch Scenes From Kinky Boots at the Muny

Video has been released from the Muny's Kinky Boots, running through June 25. Check it out below.



The production features J. Harrison Ghee (Lola) and Taylor Louderman (Lauren), as well as Canadian cast member Graham Scott Fleming (Charlie). They are joined by Caroline Bowman (Nicola), John Scherer (George), Paul Whitty (Don), Victor Landon (Young Charlie), Khaydn M. Adams (Young Lola). Meryn Beckett, Callan Bergmann, Holly Davis, Ian Fitzgerald, Duane Martin Foster, Todd A. Horman, Valton Jackson, Patrick Oliver Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Ross Lekites, Maggie McDowell, Michael Olaribigbe, Jen Perry, Kyle Post, Anthony Sagaria, Ricky Schroeder, Joey Taranto, and Zoe Vonder Haar. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

Kinky Boots original Broadway direction and choreography are by Jerry Mitchell, with choreography re-created by Rusty Mowery and direction re-created by D.B. Bonds. Music direction will be by Ryan Fielding Garrett. The production will have scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Gregg Barnes, costume design coordination by Lindsay McWilliams, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan, and wig design by Kelley Jordan.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

Based on the 2005 film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the musical tells the tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.